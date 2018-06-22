NCC camp concludes TSE publisher stresses on discipline

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 21: A 10-day annual training camp of the 14th Manipur Battalion NCC concluded today at its Thangmeiband headquarters with Speaker Y Khemchand as the chief guest.

Speaking at the closing function, Y Khemchand sta-ted that joining NCC can open many opportunities for youngsters to achieve success in life.

NCC cadets must be sincere and persevering to achieve their goals, Khemchand said.

The Sangai Express proprietor Sapam Nishikanta, former Head of Department, Urology, RIMS Dr Sinam Rajendra, Head of Department, ENT RIMS Dr Heman Priyosakhi Devi and Col ND Bhattacharjee of IG AR (S) too attended the function as guests of honour.

Sapam Nishikanta said that Manipuri youth are physically fit in general and their physical fitness often brings to them extra opportunities in several fields.

Saying that youngsters can learn a lot from NCC, Nishikanta maintained discipline and good behaviour are not something which can be learnt from textbooks.

He also highlighted the need to give more exposure to youth so that they can socialise better and develop more affable character.

Dr Sinam Rajendra exhorted youngsters to compete with the self rather being complacent so as to scale greater heights in life.

14th Manipur Battalion NCC Imphal CO Col Manisana said that the 10-day training camp was participated by 315 cadets belonging to different parts of the State.

There were drill, weapon training, map reading and personality development sessions during the training camp and the cadets interacted with well known personalities in the field of law, film and policing.

Later, the cadets presented different cultural programmes which were followed by distribution of prizes to winners of debating, ex-tempore, essay writing and inter-company competitions held within the camp.