NCP candidates

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has today released the names of 7 candidates for Manipur State Legislative Assembly Election.

The announcement was made by NCP National secretary cum spokesperson Narendra Verma.

The candidates are MI Khan (Keirao AC), H Kulachandra (Thanga AC), Chungkhokai Doungel (Saikul), Laitonjam Tomba (Kumbi AC), N Biren (Sekmai AC), Ningthoujam Diten (Heirok AC) and Yamkhomang Haokip (Tengnoupal AC).