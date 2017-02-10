NCP candidates

"Register Now for Inclusion/Correction/Exclusion in/from Eroll" at www.ceomanipur.nic.in / www.nvsp.in
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has today released the names of 7 candidates for Manipur State Legislative Assembly Election.
The announcement was made by NCP National secretary cum spokesperson Narendra Verma.
The candidates are MI Khan (Keirao AC), H Kulachandra (Thanga AC), Chungkhokai Doungel (Saikul), Laitonjam Tomba (Kumbi AC), N Biren (Sekmai AC), Ningthoujam Diten (Heirok AC) and Yamkhomang Haokip (Tengnoupal AC).

