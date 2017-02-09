Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) National secretary and spokesman Narendra Verma has stated that NCP candidates for the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly election would be announced within the next two/three days.

Speaking to media persons at NCP State unit office located a Singjamei Chingamathak, Narendra Verma said that many aspiring candidates have submitted applications seeking NCP tickets.

After scrutinising the applications, the party has talked one to one with the most prospective candidates and names of the selected candidates would be announced soon, Narendra Verma said.

He remarked that the indifference of the State Government and the Central Government to the plight of the people are responsible for the indefinite economic blockade.

If they have any empathy for the people’s plight, they should utilise all their resources to get the economic blockade lifted, he asserted.