NCP pitches for third front

IMPHAL, Feb 6 : Terming Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Indian National Congress (INC) as two sides of the same coin, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) State unit asserted that time has come to form a third front Government in the forthcoming State Assembly election.

Talking to media persons at its office located at Singjamei Super Market complex today evening, newly appointed spokesperson of NCP State unit, MI Khan cautioned the people about the unwarranted political gimmicks indulged by BJP and Congress just to form the next Government.

He said that Congress which has ruled the State for 15 years is adopting different ways to form the next Government again.

BJP is also following suit. Both the parties are desperate to form the next Government by any means, he alleged.

Commenting on the ongoing economic blockade called by United Naga Council (UNC), which has crossed 90 days, MI Khan said that the BJP Government at the Centre and Congress Government at the State are not showing enough political will to end the prolonged imposition of blockade on National Highways. Instead of trying to solve the intense hardships faced by the general public due to the blockade, both the political parties are blaming each other, he contended.

Stating that the people have suffered enough during the 15 years rule of Congress Government in the State, he claimed that internal feud within BJP came to the fore following allotment of party ticket for the ensuing election.

After winning the last Lok Sabha election in 2014, BJP was the sought after political party but status of the party in the State has been reduced to a sorry state due to the apparent favouritism in allotment of party ticket, MI Khan mentioned.

He said that slogan of BJP “Sab Ke Saath, Sabka Vikas” has become a joke after the party failed to give party ticket to minority in the five poll-bound States.

The frequent visit of Union Ministers to the State only saw tall claims made by them. They have utterly failed to resolve the core issues pertaining to the State, he continued.

Declaring that NCP would fully support formation of left and democratic front Government in the State, MI Khan informed that the party will field around 20 candidates in the coming elections. So far the party has got 10 candidates, he added. Claiming that BJP and Congress would not get absolute majority in the election, he expressed hope of forming a third front Government in the State. State president of NCP State unit, Soram Iboyaima who attended the press meet informed that Observer of NCP (Northeast), Narendra Verma will visit the State on February 8 in connection with the election. He also informed that the party is preparing to release its election manifesto at the earliest.