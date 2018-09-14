NE cops to be trained for CI Ops : Rijiju

TNN

GUWAHATI, Sep 13 : Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said the Assam Rifles Academy at Diphu in Karbi Anglong of Assam has been identified for imparting specialized training to police force in North East in counter insurgency operations. He said the NIA has been conducting training modules for police of the region for investigation into terror-related cases.

Speaking at the 25th conference of DGPs, IGPs and heads of Central police organisations of North East in Arunachal Pradesh’s capital Itanagar on Thursday, Rijiju said seamless coordination and intelligence sharing can ensure security of the region.

The West Bengal Police Dept is also taking part at the two-day conference that started on Thursday.

While complimenting the forces for successfully handling the complex issues leading to improved security scenario in North East, Rijiju said policing in North East is challenging because the entire region shares international borders with several countries.

“Due to its geographical situation and exposure to international border, the region has to deal with not only internal but external problem also,” Rijiju said.

“Coordination, cooperation and flawless intelligence sharing are crucial aspects for security. Security situation in North East States has improved significantly in last four and half years. The level of violence and causality figures in the region has come down by more than 50 percent,” the Minister said.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu suggested police chiefs to take steps to ensure regular talks among senior police officers of inter- State border districts to deal with the concerns of people of border areas.