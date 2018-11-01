NE India Choral competition

IMPHAL, Oct 31 : The 7th North East India Choral Competition under the theme ‘Togetherness’, will be held at Thyagaraj Stadium, Shri Ganganatha Marg, INA Colony, New Delhi on November 2 at noon, under the aegis of Tangkhul Christian Charitable Trust (TCCT).

Chief Minister N Biren Singh will grace the event as the chief guest while Dr Ken Henson, Founder and Chairman of The Bangalore Conservatory will attend the event as the speaker.

Sheila Dikshit, former Chief Minister of New Delhi, Nabam Tuki, former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Thokchom Meinya, Member of Parliament and Nemcha Kipgen and Loshi Dikho have graced the event in the previous years.

The 1st, 2nd and 3rd position holders of the competition will be awarded Rs 3 lakh, Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively while the participants will be awarded consolation prize Rs 10,000.