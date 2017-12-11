NE relatively peaceful : IB chief

Courtesy The Sentinel

Shillong, Dec 10 : Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Rajiv Jain on Saturday observed that the North Eastern region has been relatively peaceful due to the peace-loving communities here, even as he underscored the role of men in uniform in ensuring the public desire for a congenial atmosphere.

Jain made this observation while reviewing the passing-out parade at the North East Police Academy (NEPA) at Umiam, 24 km from here.

In his exhortative speech while addressing the 35 cadets hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Arunchal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram during the passing-out parade, Jain stressed the role played by the men in uniform in improving the overall law and order situation in the North Eastern States.

He said “Fortunately during the past few years, the region has been relatively quite peaceful. Gradually people have developed vested interest in peace. Now it is your (uniformed personnel) responsibility to ensure that peace remains and people’s belief and trust in peace continues.” The IB Chief also alluded to the Government of India’s Act East policy, which is key to the development of the eight North Eastern States. “You have a role to further the momentum of restoring the almost-realized peaceful atmosphere now,” Jain counseled the newly passed-out cadets.

He also advised the young police officers to stand firm in principles in the face of adversities and during the most difficult of circumstances, maintain discipline while on and off duty, and build good relationship with the people.

Stating that police service is for the society and Nation, Jain asked the police officers to utilize all the skills that they have been equipped with during their training, and implement laws for protecting victims and take action against those who violate the laws, even as he asked the newly-recruited officers to dispense justice in a manner that the society expects them.

Touching on the 12-month training, the IB chief said “After years of being groomed and trained by your parents, educational institutions and the training academies like NEPA, it is time for you all to pay back to the society through due diligence and services as per the oath you have taken today.”

Altogether 35 trainees completed the 48-week integrated training in various subjects and areas. The trainees comprised of 14 Deputy Superintendents of Police, including three lady officers, nine Inspectors, eight Sub Inspectors and four Jemadar. NEPA Director Kala Ramachandran administered the oath to the passed-out trainees in the presence of other senior police officials, parents and relatives of the trainees and other dignitaries.