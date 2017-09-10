NE Zone Inter-State Badminton C’ship Manipur emerge overall champions

IMPHAL, Sep 9: Manipur emerged the overall team champions in the North East Zone Inter-State Badminton Championship 2017 held at Aizawl, Mizoram.

In the final today, Manipur beat hosts Mizoram 3-1. In the men’s singles, M Meiraba Luwang beat Mizoram’s Samuel Lalnunmawia by 21-17, 21-18 points.

In the women’s singles, Maheshwari Devi beat Lalrinzuali of Mizoram by 21-12, 21-12 points.

In the men’s doubles, K Dingku-KH Manjit duo lost to Lalmuanawma-Lalduhawma (Mizoram) by 19-21, 17-21 points.

In the women’s doubles, Maheshwari Devi-N Purnima beat F Vanlalhriatpuii-Lalrinzuali pair by 21-16, 21-15 points.

Manipur’s win this time ends its 20 long drought years in North East Zone Inter-State Badminton Championship.