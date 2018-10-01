Nearly 29,000 houses approved under PMAY-U

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 30: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has approved construction of 28,936 houses in the State under Pradhan Mantri Awaz Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U).

Under PMAY-U, the Government has been planning to construct houses of all urban families who do not have proper houses at the cost of Rs 1.5 lakh each by 2022.

There are 27 urban local bodies in the State and the 28,936 houses approved so far by the Ministry are for 26 urban local bodies. However, Imphal Municipal Corporation is still unable to determine the number of beneficiaries, informed a source.

The lists of beneficiaries submitted by 24 urban local bodies were approved earlier. After the lists of beneficiaries for Lilong (Thoubal) Municipal Council and Sekmai Nagar Panchayat were finalised, the lists were sent to the Ministry.

The two lists were approved by the Ministry at its 38th Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee meeting held on September 26 at New Delhi.

The total number of houses approved at the meeting for the two urban local bodies was 2588 including 2203 houses for Lilong (Thoubal) Municipal Council and 385 for Sekmai Nagar Panchayat. The Ministry also gave its consent to sanction Rs 38.8 crore for construction of 2588 houses within the two urban local bodies. For the total 28,936 houses approved so far, the Ministry has approved Rs 436.35 crore as Central assistance. As per guidelines, construction of houses under PMAY-U should be fully completed by 2022. As such, construction of over 10,000 houses has already begun in the State.

Annual income of a beneficiary should be below Rs 3 lakh and the household plot should be registered in his/her name or the name of his/her father. At the time of construction of house, the household plot should be re-registered in the names of the beneficiary and his/her spouse.

Even though the State Government has set a target of constructing 20,000 houses within the areas covered by Imphal Municipal Corporation (IMC) by 2022, IMC is still unable to determine the number of beneficiaries.