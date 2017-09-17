Need for combating climate change echoes on World Ozone Day

IMPHAL, Sep 16: Like in other parts of the world, the World Ozone Day was observed in the State today. The State level function was organised jointly by Directorate of Environment, Department of Forests & Environment along with GP Women’s College at the college campus.

Speaking as chief guest at the observance function held under the theme “Caring for All Life under the Sun”, Forests & Environment Minister Thounaojam Shyamkumar observed that deforestation has become a big problem in the world today, with trees which fight climate change being cut down both for tinder and to make way for arable farmland for livestocks.

He said that one of the practical ways to combat climate change is to plant more trees in order to take more carbon out of the atmosphere as long as the trees are planted in the right place.

He also said that there is an apparent need to plant more trees to safeguard the earth from the green house effect and stop using chemicals which cause depletion of ozone layer.

Shambhu Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Forests and Environment), who presided over the function spoke on the travesty and tragedy related to the Western World.

He said that removing Chlorofluorocarbon (CFC) costs India Rs 1,500 crore and removing Hydro Fluoro Carbon (HFC) costs the country Rs 3,500 crore.

He further said that there is a need to think whether we should continue to pay the price for the comfort of somebody else or should the relatively poor countries be subsidising the richer countries for their comfort.

Speaking as resource person, Professor N Rajmuhon Singh spoke on how the stratospheric ozone layer filters out harmful ultraviolet radiation, which is associated with an increased prevalence of skin cancer and cataracts.

He suggested that children should be made aware of the environmental issues by including the topics in their syllabus.

Dr B Lalhari Sharma, principal of GP Women’s College and Dr Y Nabachandra Singh, Director, Directorate of Environment attended the observance function as guests of honour.

Officials of LDA, Forest Department, teaching and non-teaching staffs of GP Women’s College were also present at the occasion.