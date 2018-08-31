Need for all to keep their sanity Pending final deal

Take note. Of all the issues besieging the State, it is the Framework Agreement or the NSCN (IM) peace talk which will have the greatest impact on Manipur and this is putting it mildly. Unfortunate it is but a look at the reality will more than say that while the interest groups on either side of the Lim divide have not actually gone on the jugular against each other, the stand adopted by either side is rigid. And this is where voices of sanity need to prevail. The Congress and many civil society organisations have more than made their stand clear and so from the slogan ‘protecting the territorial integrity of Manipur’ it is now ‘Interests of Manipur.’ And interests of Manipur can be taken to mean, not bypassing the State Government in any way and not diluting the understanding of Manipur as a political reality, a State with all the functions, powers and authority at the disposal of the democratically elected Government. In other words no community or groups of people should bypass the State Government. The question is, what is the stand of the BJP led Government on this count ? Will granting a certain degree of autonomy to areas thought to be dominated by the Nagas be acceptable to the BJP and its allies in the Government ? So far and understandably so, the BJP led Government has not made its stand clear on Article 371A or 6th Schedule. The position of the BJP led Government is understandable but sooner than later they will have to make their position on this question public. Territory intact but a degree of autonomy. This is the line which was more than hinted at by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju in his recent disposition before a Parliamentary panel.

It goes without saying that something has to be given to the NSCN (IM), for this is the understanding of political negotiations. The natural question is, what will the final package or final agreement mean for the people of Nagaland ? Surprising it is, but so far all the focus of the talk have centred around Nagas who are not in Nagaland but in the neighbouring States of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur. If Article 371A is extended to the Naga inhabited areas of the said neighbouring States, then what about the people of Nagaland ? As things today, Nagaland already enjoys a special position and Article 371A is in force all over Nagaland. If autonomy is to be granted to Naga dominated districts of Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, then what type of autonomy will be worked out for the people of Nagaland or the Nagas of Nagaland ? Or is the main thrust of the 20 years long political negotiations on the Nagas who are not in Nagaland ? This is a question which the people of Nagaland must have raised but yet nothing about this has come out in the public domain. Tough to say when the final deal will be inked but it could be anytime in the near future and this is where people in Manipur need to keep their sanity and let reasoning guide them. The idea of Manipur can never be complete without all the people living in understanding with each other. Let this be the guiding line for everyone.