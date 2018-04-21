17th Governors Trophy Tennis C’ship

Neeraj to meet Ashwarjit in U-12 final clash

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 20 : Th Neeraj is all set to meet S Ashwarjit in the U-12 boys’s singles final of the ongoing 17th Governor Trophy Cash Prize Tennis Championship 2018 organised by Manipur Tennis Association at the Officer’s Club Deco Turf Tennis Court, Lamphelpat.

In the first semi final for U-12 boys singles competition staged today, Th Neeraj edged out Shankar by 2-1 sets (4-6, 6-1, 10-7) to book a place in the final.

In the second semi final match Ashwarjit overpowered Paras 6-1, 6-1 to set up the summit clash with Neeraj.

U-14 Boys’ Singles

The semi-finals draw for the U-14 boys singles have completed today. Rahul Panmei will face Bhicky Sagolshem in the first semi final match while Th Neeraj will take on H Bushan in the last semi final match.

In the second quarter final match staged today, Rahul Panmei got better of Gavin Wahengbam 6-1, 6-1 to enter into the semi-finals. In the third quarter final match, Bhicky Sagolshem beat Ashwarjit 6-2, 6-3 to book a place in the semi finals. In the last quarter final match, the winner of recently concluded U-14 AITA National Ranking Super Series, Haobam Bushan beat L Paras 6-0, 6-2 to seal the semi-final berth.