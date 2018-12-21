NEFIS decries

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 20: North-East Forum for International Solidarity (NEFIS) has termed the sentencing of Kishorchandra Wangkhem to 12-month custody, as unfortunate.

A press release issued by the association today demanded the Supreme Court to take up the matter as an urgent Suo Moto case and mentioned that it should be noted that Kishorchandra was arrested on November 27 under NSA, on charges of sedition even though he was granted bail by the Court just a day prior.

While not supporting the indecent language used by Kishorchandra, NEFIS unequivocally stands by his right to freedom of expression, it said and added that NEFIS considers the act as a blatant attack on the people’s rights and a clear sign of the use of dictatorial powers by the BJP Governments in the State and the Centre. Condemning the sentencing of Wangkhem Kishorchandra to 12-months in jail, NEFIS stated that it is very important at this juncture to preserve freedom of expression and right to dissent of the people.

The association believes that if the trend continues, no semblance of democracy would be left in the country. Moreover, it is time to repeal NSA Act which is used to curb and repress the voices of the Opposition parties/forces, NEFIS mentioned explaining that according to the 177th Law Commission Report of 2001, figures for persons arrested under preventive provisions in India including NSA, stands at a whopping 14,57,779, excluding the State of Jammu and Kashmir. NEFIS demanded the State BJP Government to release the arrested individual immediately and to drop the sedition charges under NSA against him as well.

It also urged each and every journalist to rise to the occasion to defend the right to freedom of speech and dissent and added that NEFIS will resort to democratic means of protest to ensure the release of Kishorchandra.