NEFIS smells foul play in Pravish’s death

IMPHAL, Sep 14: Activists of North-East Forum for International Solidarity (NEFIS) today submitted a memorandum to Manipur Chief Minister through the Resident Commissioner in Delhi, seeking his immediate intervention in the death of a Manipuri youth, Pravish Chanam who had been missing since September 8.

According to a statement issued by NEFIS, Pravish Chanam came to Delhi on a visit and had been residing in Safdarjung, Delhi with his friends. On September 8, he went to Knowledge Park to attend a music concert with his friends and was missing after the concert.

It has been reported that he was taken in an injured condition to Bhim Rao Ambedkar Hospital around 10.30 pm, where he was given first-aid by a doctor. It is not known whether he was discharged or forcibly taken away after first-aid. Early next morning, a call was received by the PCR of an injured person in Sector-30 Market. The PCR personnel took the injured youth, Pravish to Bhim Rao Ambedkar Hospital, where he subsequently died. A complaint in connection with his disappearance was lodged at Knowledge Park Police Station, Gautam Budh Nagar on September 9.

It should be known that the police has been guilty of gross negligence in the whole matter, NEFIS said in the statement. Despite the complaint being lodged on September 9, the ‘Person Missing’ pamphlets were issued two days later. Despite the fact that the matter was being pursued by the police of one station, police personnel did not inform the station of an unclaimed dead body. Moreover, when the deceased’s friends went to Nithari Police Station which is just opposite to Bhim Rao Ambedkar Hospital yesterday, to inquire about him, they were brusquely turned away by the police personnel. It was found out today that the body of the deceased was cremated by the police yesterday itself, since it had been lying unclaimed for 72 hours. It clearly suggests that Nithari police personnel had disposed the body in connivance with criminals instead of informing the Knowledge Park Police Station where the matter was being investigated.

NEFIS firmly believes that the police and hospital authorities are lying and hiding the true facts related to Pravish Chanam’s death. In order to ensure justice to the deceased, NEFIS urged the Manipur Government to immediately intervene and demand a CBI inquiry into the case.

The inquiry should especially probe the nexus between the criminals, police and hospital authorities to destroy the evidences related to Pravish’s death, NEFIS demanded in their representation to the CM. It also urged the Government to write to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to immediately suspend the Investigating Officer, Knowledge Park Police SHO and Nithari chowki in-charge for gross negligence in the case.

NEFIS also strongly condemned the Noida Police for gross negligence in the case and pledged to intensify its efforts to seek justice for the deceased.