NEFIS takes Pravish’s death case to Centre

IMPHAL, Sep 16: Activists of North-East Forum for International Solidarity (NEFIS) today sought Union Ministry of Home Affairs’ intervention to facilitate a CBI probe into the death Pravish Chanam.

NEFIS has in a memorandum submitted to Union Home Ministry demanded a CBI enquiry into the case since the UP Police’s enquiry is bound to be heavily biased since its own personnel are implicated in the case.

It also demanded that the enquiry should especially probe the connivance of police personnel with the criminals and hospital authorities. NEFIS has also intensified its efforts to seek Manipur Government’s intervention in the case.

Meanwhile locals of Uripok Achom Leikai staged a sit in protest today, demanding stringent investi- gation into the death of Chanam Pravish of the locality, who died at Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to media persons, the brother of the deceased, Chanam Ravikanta said that Pravish went to watch a rock show at Noida on September 8. However, during the show, Pravish disappeared without a trace and as such a missing report was soon filed at Noida police station.

He claimed that when they reported the negligence of the police station in filing the report to the SP, they were informed that Pravish had been found dead and his body had already been disposed. Expressing suspicion about the involvement of foul play, Ravikanta appealed to the State Government to take up necessary steps regarding the incident and to hand over the case to the CBI for proper investigation.