NEFIS takes protests across India

IMPHAL, Sep 22

The North-East Forum for International Solidarity (NEFIS) activists today held protests across India against the brutal crackdown on students and teachers at Manipur University. The protests were held at Delhi, Chandigarh, Assam and Hyderabad and saw large participation from other organizations and common students.

At Delhi, the protest was participated by Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS) activists and at Chandigarh members of Manipur Students’ Association Chandi- garh participated. An effigy of Chief Minister N Biren Singh was also burnt for his collusion with the Union BJP Govt in curbing students-teachers’ movement.

According to a statement issued by NEFIS convening committee member Ching-len Khumukcham, Manipur Police personnel entered the university campus in the intervening night of 20th-21st September and barged into boys hostels, paraded male students and brutally assaulted them. Later, when teachers staying inside the campus sought to intervene, tear gas shells were fired upon them.

The extent of the brutality can be guessed from the fact that tear gas shells and rubber bullets were fired at students inside the boys’ hostel located in the campus. Even those brutally injured in the crackdown were allegedly detained and not allowed to exit MU campus. Members of the students’ union and those teachers and common students who were in the forefront of the 85 days long agitation demanding removal of VC AP Pandey, were specifically targeted, it said.

The VC was sent on leave following the students’ steadfast agitation, before he forcefully resumed office in September. He was later forced to proceed on leave pending an inquiry against his irregularities. However, the VC had appointed Y Yugindro Singh as Pro VC. The crackdown was executed at his behest with the active support of the State Govt.

The crackdown came amidst the State and Union BJP Governments’ alleged overt support to VC Pandey.

Asserting that educational spaces and university campuses should be a free space to engage in critical thought and dialogues, NEFIS strongly condemned the recent developments at MU which are connected with the Governments’ alleged resolve to curb the democratic movement at MU.

Extending solidarity to the MU community and their resolve to continue its struggle even amidst the brutal crackdown, NEFIS demanded unconditional release of all the students and teachers who have been detained. The State Government should take action against police officers and personnel who were involved in the raid and violence. All security forces including Assam Rifles camp should be removed from Manipur University, it further demanded.

It also called upon the larger civil society to extend support to the struggle in order to reclaim the university for the people and specially for saving the future of public education in the State.