Negotiate and resolve or dismiss VC : Cong panel

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 24 : The Congress party’s high level fact finding committee which has been investigating the Manipur University crisis has recommended that the authority concerned should negotiate with hold stake holders and resolve the crisis and if they cannot do so, Vice Chancellor Adya Prasad pandey should be dismissed.

The 8-member high level committee was constituted on June 14 with ex-Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam as chairman and ex-MLA RK Anand as convenor to investigate the crisis in public interest.

After completing their investigation, Gaikhangam handed over a report to MPCC president in-charge MLA N Loken today.

It is said that the report which also contains recommendations would be submitted to the Governor, the Chief Minister, the HRD Ministry and CLP leader and Congress party would exert strong pressure to see that the crisis is resolved at the earliest.

Speaking to media persons at Congress Bhavan today, Gaikhangam noted that the conflict between the VC and MUSU is now almost one month old.

Even though the authorities concerned seemingly paid little attention to the crisis, Congress could not just stand and watch. That was why, the high level committee was set up to look into the matter, Gaikhangam said.

The committee paid field visits to Manipur University. As the committee was of the view that it would be necessary to listen to the VC’s story, the committee’s convenor wrote to the VC seeking an appointment but Prof Pandey did not give any response.

The 13-point report says that the VC does not attend his office on time as per civil service rules.

He usually came to office after 12 noon and stay inside the office till 7/8 pm meeting contractors, women and outsiders.

The committee is of the view that the charges levelled against Prof AP Pandey are genuine, says the report.

There is no good relationship between students and the VC and the students can hardly meet Prof Pandey.

All the activities of the university which must be carried out in consultation with the Academic Council and the Executive Council as per the University Act are done by the VC alone at his own fancy and whims, says the report.

It says that the VC takes leave and returns at his own convenience without following any rules.

The university’s academic atmosphere has been severely vitiated as there are neither regular Registrar nor regular Controller of Examinations.

Huge amounts have been spent from the university’s exchequer in purchasing articles from outside the State and in going on tours without following financial norms.

Citing public opinion, the report says that Manipur University will be doomed if Prof Pandey continues as its VC and added that Congress party is of the same opinion.

All stake holders and authorities concerned must hold meetings and negotiate to resolve the crisis. If they cannot do so, there is no way other than dismissal of Prof Pandey, the committee recommended.

The State Government may have limitations as MU is a Central University but they need to take up the issue with the Central Government, Gaikhangam said.

What is being done by MPCC should not be construed as politicisation of the issue.

MPCC has no intention to exploit the situation for political benefits, Gaikhangam said.

Congress has been only discharging its duties as an Opposition party in public interest, asserted the ex-Deputy Chief Minister.

The Government too must do what it ought to and they should acknowledge that the Congress party is not politicising the issue but only helping the Government through the fact finding exercise, he added.