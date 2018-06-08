Negotiations on to enforce 7th Pay from Oct 1 next year

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 7: After two rounds of meeting held with the Chief Minister on June 4 and 5 ended without any breakthrough, Manipur Government Services Federation (MGSF) and Manipur Secretariat Services Association (MSSA) have started negotiation at the level of the Chief Secretary so as to explore a solution to the present imbroglio over the demand for 7th Pay.

Four representatives of MGSF, MSSA and the All Manipur Pensioners’ Union (AMPU) held two rounds of meeting with the Chief Secretary at the latter’s office chamber today.

According to information received by the press, the State Government put a proposal for implementing the 7th Pay with effect from October 1, 2019 but the actual payment would start from April 1, 2020.

As per the Government’s proposal, arrears of October 2019 to March 2020 would be entered in GPF while the entitled allowances would be given at the pre-revised rate until the State Government receives the 15th Finance Commission’s award.

The Chief Secretary also expressed keen desire to resolve the issue at another meeting at the level of the Chief Minister provided the proposals he presented today are acceptable to employees and pensioners.

But the representatives of MGSF, MSSA and AMPU maintained that the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission should be implemented in toto with effect from January 1, 2016 and actual payment should start within the current year or January 1 next year.

These conditions of the employees were apprised to the Chief Minister through a memorandum yesterday, a copy of which was also addressed to the Chief Secretary.

As the two rounds of meeting held today could not bring any understanding, another meeting has been scheduled at 11.30 am tomorrow at the Chief Secretary’s office chamber.

However, the JAC of AMTUC and AMGEO stayed away from all the meetings held with the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary demanding that the warrant of arrest and show cause notice served to their office bearers must be withdrawn first.

Meanwhile, the cease work being spearheaded by the JAC has completed 77 days and most Government offices have been paralysed due to the strike.

Even though the State Government some how manages to talk to the MGSF and MSSA, it would not be able to end the cease work strike completely as the JAC is still out of the negotiation process, said a source.