NEIDP opens office at Senapati

By Our Staff Reporter

SENAPATI, Oct 16: North East India Development Party (NEIDP) has opened its office at Senapati district today.

Speaking at the event, party president Doukhomang Khongsai said that the party is gaining its popularity among the people of the valley and hills. The party was formed for development of the North-Eastern States. NEIDP was established under the aegis of ‘young star’ Samarjit and it has many capable leaders, he said.

The party is planning to open its offices in all the districts. The party is dedicated to the cause of the women. The party will always stand for women empowerment and unity among different communities, he added.

Spokesperson of the party Yumnam Nabachandra, general secretary A Oken, women front president Radhamani and others attended the event.