Nemcha Kipgen observes Nupi Lan Day with widows

CCPur, Dec 12(DIPR): Social Welfare and Coopera-tion Minister Nemcha Kipgen took part in the observation of the Nupi Lan Day that was commemorated along with the Thanksgiving cum Advent Christmas function, with widows in Churachandpur and also from Sadar Hills, Kangpokpi District held at Lajangphai, Churachandpur. The function was organised by Widows’ Welfare Association Asia (WWAA).

Addressing the gatherings as the chief guest, Minister Nemcha pointed out how the Manipuri women have been playing a significant role in our society since time immemorial. She added that women excel in all fields and always exemplify courage and bravery and also held key positions in social and economic activities in Manipur.

Nemcha Kipgen also encouraged all the widows to actively participate in uplifting the socio-economic conditions of Manipur.

Highlighting the various schemes under her department, Nemcha also called upon all the women to avail the schemes meant for them at the right time and also urged them to give awareness to their near and dear ones.