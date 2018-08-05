NEROCA FC Fan Club Youth league BMSC, KSYC, UGFC emerge victorious

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 4 : BMSC, Tabungkhok; KSYC, Khurai and UGFC, Mantripukhri registered narrow wins in today’s Group D and Group B league matches of the U-12 Youth League organised at SCK Ground, Kodompokpi by NEROCA FC Fan Club with the consent of NEROCA FC. The tournament got underway on July 14 with 24 teams clubbed into 4 Groups taking part in it.

The first Group D league match of the day saw BMSC, Tabungkhok edged past STFC, Khurai by 3-2 goals in a very competitive match while KSYC, Khurai beat FCK, Khabam by 2-1 margin in another Group D league match. The Group D league match scheduled between WYC, Wangkhem and BSU, Keirao was deferred as both teams did not turn up.

STFC started the game on a positive note with Malemnganba netting the opener early in the 4th minute but BMSC drew level when Diner made a fine run into the box and beat STFC’s custodian in the 15th minute before Rahul found the breakthrough in the 22nd minute.

The lead could not last long as Yohenba of STFC came up with the equaliser three minutes latter. The parity did not satisfy the Tabungkhok side and it was in the 30th minute that Rahul scored his second and handed BMSC the lost lead again. STFC then tried hard to restore parity but the game eventually ended 3-2 favouring BMSC.

In another Group D clash, Jameson scored twice (4′, 19′) to hand KSYC a 2-1 win over FCK, Khabam. The lone goal of the Khabam side was scored by Sharif in the 15th minute.

Elsewhere, UGFC, Mantripukhri sealed a narrow 1-0 against APUCO, Poireikhongjin in a Group B league match. The winning goal of the Mantripukhri side was scored by Sourabh Thapa in the 10th minute of the play.

Tomorrow’s fixture:

PYPC, Pungdongbam vs NYSA, Ningombam (Gr B) at 7 am; SFA, Keibi vs RFA, Top Siphai (Gr B) at 8 pm; KFC, Khabi vs SCK, Kodompokpi (Gr A) at 9 am; SFC, Kha Sanjenbam vs MGFC, Kanglatongbi (Gr A) at 10 am; MFA, Kontha Khabam vs UTLWO, Uripok (Gr A) at 2 pm; SAYOC, Awang Khunou vs LKYDA, Laipham Khunou (Gr C) at 3 pm; Khunou FC, Laipham Khunou vs BFC, Sayang (Gr C) at 4 pm and KYFA, Koirengei vs OSA, Oinam (Gr C) at 5 pm.