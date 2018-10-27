NEROCA FC to battle East Bengal at home

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 26: NEROCA FC head coach Manuel Retamero Fraile has asserted that his club will get full points as they host Quess East Bengal FC in an I-League tie tomorrow at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium.

In a pre match press meet held at Classic Grande today, Neroca coach expressed that the club is very much ready to face the challenge and promised that they will earn full points tomorrow.

With new added players, new techniques and approaches, people will find a very new NEROCA much better than previous I League season, he added. He also urged people to come and support the club in tomorrow’s opening tie.

Quess East Bengal FC coach, Alejandro Menéndez also assured that his team, who has undergone six month training outside the country will win the match.

He further maintained that 4 players from the State and one World-Cup player are in the squad for tomorrow’s match.