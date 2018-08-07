NESA fetes meritorious students

Our Correspondent

THOUBAL, Aug 6: Meritorious students of Nongpok Sekmai who has passed in the recently declared HSLC and HSSLC examinations 2018 conducted by BOSEM and COHSEM and medical examination toppers from Nongpok Sekmai were feted by the North Eastern Sporting Association (NESA) at Nongpok Ningthou Panthoibi Sanglen in Nongpok Sekmai Santipur Bazar, Thoubal district on August 5.

Vice chairperson Sikhong Sekmai Municipal Council Y Indrajit Meitei, social worker M Chandra Singh, Councillors Sikhong Sekmai Municipal Council A Chandramani and Y Ingocha and OC Nongpok Sekmai Police Station A Nabakanta Sharma attended the felicitation progamme as chief guest, functional president and guest of honour respectively.

Mementoes along with cash awards were distributed to 33 meritorious students (15 Class X and 18 Class XII students) who have secured 70 percent mark and letter marks in the HSLC and HSSLC examinations while Yumlembam Jiran Singh s/o Y Ibomcha and Y Rajani Devi of Nongpok Sekmai Awang Leikai who have secured 59 th rank in NEET-UG, 2018 was also honoured with memento and cash incentive.

Under the sponsorship of sponsored by MLA Wangkhem AC K Meghachandra, a felicitation programme was organised by Wangkhem Assembly Youth Congress Committee to honour successful students from Thoubal Khunou who have passed in the recently declared Class X and Class XII examinations conducted by BOSEM and COHSEM at the Community Hall of Thoubal Khunou Mayai Leikai while modest gifts were also presented to the 20 meritorious students.

The programme was attended by MLA Wangkhem AC K Meghachandra, social worker L Abhimanyu, vice president Wangkhem Block Congress Committee L Babudhon Singh, secretary Manipur Pradesh Youth Congress Committee Minority Department Md Iqbal Shah Khullakpam, senior scientific officer Science & Technology Govt of Manipur M Ramo Singh, social worker T Samu Meitei and M

Chandrashyam Singh as presidium members.

Speaking at the occasion, MLA K Meghachandra said in order to produce outstanding students who can achieve high academic distinction we need to provide the best possible education to our students by establishing schools with appropriate infrastructure, qualified and dedicated teaching staff with a wide range of skills and interests.