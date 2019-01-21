NESO makes stand clear to CM

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 20: Representatives of North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) met Chief Minister N Biren Singh at his bungalow at around 11.30 am today, to discuss the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016, following an invitation from the CM.

The discussion lasted till 1.40 pm.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting with the CM, NESO secretary general Sinam Prakash said that NESO made it extremely clear to the CM that the CAB should be immediately revoked as it will impact the North East region and its people negatively.

He continued that the CM also made his stand clear that until and unless a clause for the protection of the indigenous people of Manipur is included in the Bill, it will not be accepted by the Government.

When NESO representatives asked the CM regarding the reply of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh during a meeting with the CM in the past, Biren replied that the Union Government is working to iron out the negative aspects of the Bill, he said.

Sinam Prakash said in light of the imminent possibility that the CAB might get passed in the Parliament session on January 31, NESO urged the CM to be confident just like the CMs of Meghalaya and Mizoram and to bring up the issue of the CAB during a meeting of the CMs of the North East with the Home Minister on January 22.

NESO further appealed to the CM to act according to the interest and welfare of the indigenous people and to stand together with all the other NE States in opposing the Bill, he added. On the other hand, the secretary general conveyed that NESO will continue to launch a series of agitation against the CAB until and unless it is completely revoked.

Even if the Bill is unfortunately turned into an Act against the wishes of the people, NESO will continue its protest, he said. He stated that the CM’s statement regarding inclusion of a clause for the protection of the indigenous people is only for Manipur but in the case of NESO, it will oppose the presence of the Bill in any part of the NE region.