NESO reaches out to SS supremo

IMPHAL, Feb 6: Delegates of North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU), KSU, AASU, GSU, TSF, AAPSU, MZP and NSF met Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya Thackeray at Mumbai today and urged them to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016.

It may be mentioned that delegates of NESO have been camping at Delhi since February 2 and they have been pressuring various National political leaders to oppose the CAB and to stop the CAB in the Rajya Sabha.

During the meeting with Uddhav Thackeray, the team, which also included AMSU president Manjit Sarangthem and NESO secretary general Sinam Prakash, made it clear that the whole country need to know the apprehension and fear felt by the North East region which is the reason behind the vehement opposition against the Bill.

The team also explained that illegal migrants from neighbouring countries as well as countries with conflict can easily enter the NE region.

If the Bill is passed in the Rajya Sabha, the NE region might erupt in flames, the team conveyed, adding that the attempt to bring in people from other countries like Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, which will result in the death of the indigenous people of the NE region, is blatant disregard for the welfare of the people of the region.

After listening to the points raised by the delegates, the Shiv Sena leader assured to oppose the Bill if it is introduced in the Rajya Sabha.

However, Uddhav Thackeray also said that if the BJP forcefully passes the Bill, then there may not be any other choice than to raise the demand for the formation of a separate Republic of Himalaya.