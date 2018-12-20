NESO takes protest against CAB to Delhi

NEW DELHI, Dec 19

Different organisations under North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) staged a sit in protest at Jantar Mantar, Delhi, today against the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016.

Component organisations of NESO including All Assam Students Union (AASU), All Manipur Students Union (AMSU), All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU), Naga Students Federation (NSF), Mizo Zirlai Pawl, Khasi Students Union (KSU), Garo Students Union (GSU) and Twipra Students Federation (TSF) staged the protest wherein MSAD and numerous students from the North East region participated as well.

Speaking to media persons, AMSU president Manjit said that the organisations are protesting the decision to introduce the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 in the Winter session of Parliament.

He maintained that the executive members of NESO, along with State’s component members met the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) Member and Chairman Rajendra Agarwal at Shillong Convention Centre Hall on May 10, during which NESO members underlined the negative impacts of passing the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 on the North East States and threatened to launch stringent agitations if the Bill is introduced.

He said that the States’ component members had also submitted memorandum to their respective Chief Ministers appealing to oppose the Bill. He stated that NESO, along with the student community, staged a protest at Guwahati on November 20 while another protest was also organised all over the North East States on November 30. Slogans including “Seal Indo-Bangladesh Border, “India for Indians not for illegal Bangladeshis”, “Save North East today to save India tomorrow” etc were raised during today’s protest. Manjit further said that granting citizenship to some selected groups is unfair and condemnable while adding that a system similar to Inner Line Permit should be implemented in the North East region so as to safeguard the indigenous people of the region.