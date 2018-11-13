NEST to scout athletes from Imphal

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 12 : With the aim of producing outstanding athletes in the country, Nurturing Excellence in Sports Trust (NEST), New Delhi will be conducting trial selection of athletes (boys and girls) between the age of 15 and 17 years, at Imphal on November 14.

The statement was made by Anakin Diwakar, co-ordinator of Nurturing Excellence in Sports Trust, New Delhi in a press meet at the conference hall of All Manipur Sports Association today.

The trial selection is a part of talent hunt programme for the Himalayan States and the trial will be conducted from 8 pm on November 14 at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium. The athletes between the age of 15 and 17 will undergo trial in the 800 m and 1,500 m races and the shortlisted candidates will take part the final trial in December.

Those who made cut in the final trial will be given advanced athletic training and coaching sponsored by ONGC, he added.

Diwakar also invited all intending athletes to attend the trial selection and report to the trial venue by 8 am on November 14 along with respective documents including, DOB certificate, Aadhaar Card, Pan Card and passport size photographs.