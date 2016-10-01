Never belittle anything or anyone, be humble

It was the summer of 1984. The sacred thread ceremony (a form of Baptism of Hindu Brahmins) of myself and my brother were arranged by the family. As the D-day was approaching, our close relatives had started to trickle in. They had arrived with precious gifts — HMT watches, gold rings, pieces of garment etc etc. Our joy simply knew no bounds. Then dawned the grand day. While the morning got consumed in completion of the rituals, the evening was destined for a hearty feast. All the friends and acquaintances of our family had been invited in the evening. One by one the guests started to arrive and in the same rate we got flooded with gifts and presents also.

We got indeed excited on being showered with glossy packets and were waiting eagerly to view what lies underneath! After the guests had departed after dinner, at last came the time of exploring the gifts ! I started to unwrap the packets one by one only to get overwhelmed by the fares on offer — sets of pens, comics, adventurebased novels, magic slates and what not! Suddenly I noticed a package of large size. What is in it? Must be a big and pleasant surprise waiting for us which will dwarf all the other gifts! With great anticipation, I unpacked it. And alas, what is in it? Only two fat “bland” dictionaries! English to Bengali for myself, Bengali to English for my brother! With utmost disdain, I put it aside and questioned the “gifting credential” of our neighbour! In the last 32 years, gallons of water have flown down the Ganges. That 13year old boy has metamorphosed into a 45year old father. The inks of those expensive pens had got exhausted within a few months and the “skeletons” got discarded.

The highly attractive watches had lost their time many decades ago and have got consigned to oblivion. Also I don’t know whether those precious golden rings and lockets even exist in this world or not. But when my 12-year old son now rushes towards me and asks the meaning of any tough English or Bengali word, I have to take refuge in those two dictionaries only! Professor, I don’t know whether you are still with us in this mortal world or not; but you continue to live in our life through those two dictionaries which might have got withered and torn a bit, but still making its presence felt with its full relevance. And your gifts have taught me the lessons of life. Never never should we belittle anything or anyone. Rather gifts need to be accepted with utmost humility by respecting the sentiments of the giver. I tender my sincerest apology to you and beg pardon for that boyhood audacity.