Never ignore WOW (Words of Wisdom) from elders

Samarjit Kambam

We usually used to give a damn to what the elders day. Most particularly when we were kids, our elders used to shower upon us with WOW (Words of wisdom) but we took them as some kind of unwanted noise or cacophony of infidels, taking their words for granted. We used to stumble across WOW every whence and thence even when we reached the peak of adolescence. But our mind escaped their words as we absorbed in our mulish and obstinate heads only a miniscule portion of their WOW or did not absorb anything at all. As we attained youth hood, the elders gave us no more WOW and stopped giving us advice or the likes thinking that we have grown mature enough to know what’s good and what’s bad, what’s fine or what’s cataclysmic for ourselves, with the notion that we could handle things on our own and put the destiny of our lives in our own hands.

As years accrued upon us, we gradually begin to realise and remember all those words of wisdom which our elders used to gift to us, the WOW which we avoided and despised, the WOW which was not inculcated in our brains due to the firewall of stubbornness residing firmly inside our heads. But as we enter the middle phase of life, those words of wisdom clearly seem to dangle and shine in front of us everywhere we go, every now and then. Allow me to bare all to you about the elders’ WOW on the domain of health. They used to tell us “You are what you eat”. Even though we turned a deaf ear to such words of wisdom, with time they turn out to be words of pristine truth. There are other WOW such as “Early to bed and early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise” which we took it more as a rhythmic part of a poem instead of absorbing it inside our head not to mention practicing it.

When we were young, when our body cells were regenerating at a fast pace, when our immune system was at its peak, we didn’t care a hoot in taking unhealthy foods and drinks. Now, as we enter middle age, with our cells starting to cease regeneration or on the flip starting to degenerate, the unhealthy food which we consumed during the yonder days is beginning to play its diabolic role, just like the ghost of the past coming to haunt us. Here Newton’s Third Law of motion “Every action has an equal and opposite reaction” holds very true. You do good, the reaction is goodness, you do bad, the reaction is badness. I have witnessed and come across many who consumed unhealthy food, most particularly intoxicants passing away at a very unripe age. Imagine, how much they could have remembered those words of wisdom of the elders when they were at the dying stage, when they slouched like a vegetable on the bed.

One major area of WOW by our elders is on the factor of hard work. “Work while you work, play while you play” were the words which frequently rained on us when we were kids. But our retarded minds automatically translated such words into “No work, all play”. We were told to work hard in our studies or in the vocation which we like. We were told that the more we burn the midnight oil, the more we take pain in studying during our younger age, the more bliss we will get when we get older. They conveyed to us that the pain of hard work we endure during our younger years will bring fruits of reward and pleasure later on in the path of life and I am sure that this one absolutely and clearly applies to all and sundry. When I was a student, most particularly during college years, the most vital period of my life was wasted. That period was the turning point of my life, only that I took the wrong turn which is one of my greatest regrets. During college life, I didn’t even know which one was my classroom. Me and my bunch of “holier than thou” dudes were always on the prowl for misadventures in the college, always going for scuffles, inter-clash of gangs with our gang known as the “Unholy Alliance”, creating trouble out of nothing, making a mountain of issue out of a moth-hill, creating a barrel of a problem out of a tin can theme. Fence sitting was our favourite subject. We used to criticise others as though we were the perfectionists, as though we are impeccable while others are incorrigible while in reality it was just the opposite. When exam results were declared there was not enough space on the notice board for our roll numbers.

Some of the students were very hard-working, wearing thick glasses which we considered them as some kind of book-worm retarded freaks, always with their books, always talking about books, never missing a single class. We hated them like bubonic plague. To us they were creatures of a different breed, a sight for sore eyes. Now what? They have hold high ranking posts in government services, some as big shots in multinational companies thereby becoming responsible and useful members of the society and the nation. And what about us? Non-entity, we have become. The price we pay for all those careless, wasted times, carefree days, our lethargy and negative attitude. Now we use to hide ourselves to prevent ourselves from embarrassment whenever we are about to criss-cross on the way with them, not even having the dignity to meet them. How I wish I could bring back time and correct all the mistakes I had committed. How much I wish I could travel back to time and start studying again from high school onwards.

The words of wisdom given by the elders are not made up ones nor cosmetic lip-service but true to the bone words which come out from their mouth through years of real-life experience. So my honest appeal to the grown up kids and youngsters is to never ignore words of wisdom of the elders. Actually they are not words of wisdom only but an instrument to tackle your life in a positive way thus equipping you with the strength to cross the hurdles on the way of life and lead you to the path to become good and responsible members of the society by fulfilling your destiny.

(The writer can be reached at [email protected])