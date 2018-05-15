New bailey bridge opened

IMPHAL, May 14: A new bailey bridge constructed along Imphal-Jiribam highway near Nung Dolan has been opened to heavy vehicles.

A bailey bridge that stood at the same place snapped and collapsed when a truck loaded with 300 bags of FCI rice and 120 bags of cement crossed it on March 4 this year.

Subsequently, a new bailey bridge was constructed in its place. Even after the bridge was constructed, the approach road could not be completed due to inclement weather.

As such, vehicles used a diversion.

The approach road has now been completed and the new bailey bridge was opened to all kinds of vehicles since this morning.

Whereas the previous bridge could withstand only 24 tonnes, the new one can bear weights of up to 40 tonnes, informed a source.