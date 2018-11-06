New born baby found abandoned

Our Correspondent

THOUBAL, Nov 5 : In an incident suspected to be an attempt of female feticide, a newborn baby girl was found abandoned at the roadside along Khangabok road stretch, just around 200 meters away from Tentha police outpost, today.

The baby was found inside a black plastic bag along the roadside, at around 5.30 am by two women who were taking morning walk.

The duo found the baby after they heard sounds of a baby crying and they immediately rushed to Thoubal district hospital with the baby for necessary treatment.

The rescuers have been identified as Moirangthem (ongbi) Thoi of Tentha Khunou and her aunt Usham (ongbi) Lalita of Keirak Usham Leikai.

Speaking to our correspondent, Usham ongbi Lalita, who has been looking after the baby at the neo-natal room, conveyed that she does not have any children and expressed desire to adopt the baby as her own.

She appealed to the public to cooperate and support her in adopting the baby as well.

Meanwhile, Thoubal police and Child Welfare Committee have been informed about the matter, reports our correspondent.