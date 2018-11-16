New CEO for Mizoram

Newmai News Network

AIZAWL, Nov 15 : The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday appointed an IAS officer Ashish Kundra as new Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Mizoram. The ECI succumbed to the pressure from the civil society organizations of Mizoram, political parties and the State Government to remove SB Shashank as CEO. The civil society organisations accused the outgoing CEO of being “anti-people” and “pro-Bru people”.

The order to appoint Ashish Kundra as new Chief Electoral Officer came a week after NGO Coordination Committee, a conglomerate of major civil society organizations and student bodies launched a massive protest seeking Shashank’s ouster. “The Election Commission of India in consultation with the Government of Mizoram has notified Ashish Kundra as the Chief Electoral Officer for the State of Mizoram with immediate effect,” a notification issued by the EC on Thursday said. “SB Shashank has been attached with the Election Commission with immediate effect and until further order”, the notification added. The State Government had earlier proposed three Mizo IAS officers- H Lalengmawia, Lalhmingthanga and K Lalthawmawia-for the post of new CEO. The Election Commission, however, rejected the names and asked the Lal Thanhawla Government to suggest two more names.

Following this the State Government suggested the names of Kundra and one Mizo IAS officer.

Kundra, a 1996 batch officer, was working in the General Administration Department, Higher and Technical Education and Corporation Department in Mizoram as the Commissioner and Secretary. It can also be recalled here that, on November 6 civil society organisations and student bodies in Mizoram had carried out a joint mass protest in front of the Election office demanding the removal of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Shashank. The protest was organised by NGO Co-ordination Committee, an umbrella body of major civil society organizations and student associations, to oust the CEO for his alleged “pro Brus’ stance against the interest of the people”.

It can be noted here that, on November 5 Mizoram Chief Minister, Lal Thanhawla had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking the immediate removal of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), SB Shashank “to resolve the prevailing socio-political and administrative crisis in the State”.

In that letter Lal Thanhawla had said that the “inept handling of election process this time by CEO SB Shashank and his complete failure to take his own colleagues into confidence and his style of functioning has led to this impasse”.

Lal Thanhawla’s letter also had said that the action of the “CEO has triggered the ire of the civil society including the Mizoram People’s Forum (MPF)”, a poll watchdog formed by major Churches and leading NGOs insisting on his removal. Lal Thanhawla had also alleged that the CEO’s action was seen by the people of Mizoram as an attempt to belittle whatever commendable acts the civil society had done and stood for.