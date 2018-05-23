New DC takes charge

Tamenglong: Ravinder Singh, IAS today took charge as the new Deputy Commissioner of Tamenglong.

During a simple programme held at the conference hall of DC Tamenglong, the outgoing DC, Armstrong Pame handed over the charge and gave his best wishes to the new DC.

District Level Officers of Tamenglong, school children, civil societies and the near and dear ones bade farewell to the outgoing DC, who served for about one year and eight months.

Outgoing DC Armstrong urged the people to co-operate and help the new DC bring peace and development in Tamenglong.

During Armstrong Pame’s tenure as a DC Tamenglong, many development projects were taken up such as establishment of District Hospital, establishment of SBI and Canara bank, construction of women’s market, opening of Reliance Jio telecommunications etc.