New depts at MU

IMPHAL, Oct 27: Five new departments/courses would be opened at Manipur University and new session for different Post Graduate courses would commence from October 29.

After completion of entrance tests, some departments have commenced new Post Graduate sessions since yesterday. Most of the departments are likely to begin new Post Graduate sessions from Monday.

As already approved by the Government of India in 2016, five new departments/courses would be opened at MU during the current academic session.

The departments/courses which would be opened anew at MU are Master of Law, Diploma in Human Rights, Diploma in Myanmar Study and Master in Fine Arts, informed a source.