New Kilo Kilonser of IM

Newmai News Network

DIMAPUR, Dec 6 : The NSCN-IM has a new home minister (Kilo Kilonser).

According to the NSCN-IM, Ashiho Asoumai has assumed the charge of ‘Kilo Ministry’ as ‘Kilonser’, David Mero has become the Speaker of the ‘Tatar Hoho’ (the outfit’s Parliament) and CT Son has taken over as the ‘Kilonser’ of Ministry of Information & Publicity (MIP).

Meanwhile, Poumai National Workers Welfare (PNWW)conveyed its gratitude to the ‘Collective Leadership’ for reposing confidence on Ashiho Asoumai and for appointing him as the new ‘Kilo Kilonser’. The Caretaker Central Administrative Officer (CAO) of Union Territory (UT) along with senior leaders have also congratulated the new ‘Kilo Kilonser’ and assured to extend full cooperation in his new venture.

Meanwhile, the former MIP Kilonser, David Mero conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the media fraternity for the immense cooperation given to the MIP during his tenure. He also hoped that the same cooperation will be extended to the new MIP ‘Kilonser’ in the coming days. He wished all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New year.

The NSCN-IM expressed its gratitude to Hukavi Yepthomi, the former ‘Kilo Kilonser’ for his immense contribution to the ‘Government’ and congratulated him for the successful tenure. “The GPRN congratulates the new Tatar Hoho Speaker, Kilo Kilonser and MIP Kilonser and hopes that they will follow the good work ethics of their predecessors, and wishes them the best in their new ventures,” the NSCN-IM added.