New office bearers feted

Tengnoupal: A felicitation cum introduction programme of the new office bearers of Manipur Muslim Council Moreh was held at its office in Moreh ward no 5, Muslim Nagar today.

Leaders of various Lups in Moreh including Meetei Council Moreh, Tamil Sangam, Gorkha Samaj, All Community Development Organisation Moreh along with Moreh police station OC, H Chaoba, SDPO Sandip, CDO Moreh DSP Th Thamas, 11 AR Moreh Capt Sandeep were present in the event.

Speaking at the event, MCM president M Thoiba said that the leaders of various Lups located in Moreh should work together and cooperate in bringing a positive solution to any issue which may arise among different communities residing in the district.