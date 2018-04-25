New office bearers of IWDBA nominated

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 24 : New office bearers and executive committee members of Imphal West District Badminton Association were nominated at the annual general body meeting of the association held yesterday at Hotel Lanchenba for functioning and management of the association.

The new office bearers and executive committee members nominated on the occasion are : Yumnam Joykumar Singh, Deputy Chief Minister as president; Guruaribam Chitaranjan Sharma and RK Lakhipyari as vice presidents; H Sanjeev Singh as secretary; H Jugin Singh as treasurer and H Memmi Devi, Sh Omichandra, RK Sunanda Singh, W Premkumar Singh and L Chiran Singh as executive members.