New pension rules of JNIMS opposed

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 21: Manipur Health Services (MHS) Pensionable Doctors Group in JNIMS staged a sit in protest at JNIMS today condemning the new contributory pension schemes for those who were appointed at JNIMS after January 1, 2005, under JNIMS service rules.

The participants of the sit in protest raised slogans demanding payment of old pension schemes as promised by JNIMS society when they were appointed and opposing the new contributory pension scheme.

Speaking to media persons (MHS) Pensionable Doctors Group in JNIMS chairman Dr Guneshwor explained that JNIMS is a medical college run by a society of the State Government.

JNIMS is run by a society for administrative conveniences and in clause No 50 of the society’s bye law, it is clearly mentioned that CCS (Pension) rules 1972 (Old pension scheme) will be the norm, he added.

He conveyed that they accepted their appointments based on the fact that JNIMS is a Government establishment and as rules and regulations of the society mentioned that the old pension scheme will be in effect.

With the tireless effort of the staff, JNIMS was recognised as a full fledged medical college in 2015. However, on August 1 the same year, it was decided that new contributory pension scheme would be implemented in JNIMS.

Dr Guneshwor said that the staff have been demanding the authority concerned for keeping the same old pension scheme through JNIMS Teachers Association but the State Government has not taken a decision till date.

Owing to the failure of both the State Government and JNIMS authority to heed the demand of the staff, the sit in protest was staged and a one day mass casual leave was observed, he stated.

He further appealed to the authorities concerned to implement the old pension scheme and to respect the rights of the employees.