New rehab centre starts functioning

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 10: The Overcomers Institute for Addiction and Alcoholism, a reconstituted body of The Overcomers Inc has started functioning with Hanjaba Potshangbam (Honey P) as its president, Sagolshem Herojit as secretary and Longjam Munan as treasurer.

Noted social activist and senior journalist Yambem Laba, former member of the State Human Rights Commission is the advisor of the group.

Holistic treatment of those affected by drug abuse and alcohol consisting of detoxification, counselling and rehabilitation programmes have already begun at its Overcomers Home located at Lamphelpat near Kendriya Vidyalaya and at Meitram in Wangoi, Imphal West.

Its head office will be at Uripok Yambem Leikai, Imphal West. Besides drugs and alcohol detoxification and rehabilitation programmes, the Overcomers will be conducting advocacy programmes on HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis C and TB across the State.

Besides Lamphelpat and Meitram, the Overcomers have no other branches anywhere else in the State.