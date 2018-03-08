New scheme for poor students set for launch

Imphal, Mar 7 (DIPR):Chief Minister N Biren Singh has announced that an edu-cation scheme for children belonging to financially weak families of the State will be launched within March 15. Under the new scheme, the State Government would bear all the expenses of books, admission fees and uniform for the poor students reading in Classes IX and X, he added.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of a Primary Health Centre (PHC) with staff quarters and a rural market shed at Tumukhong Moirangpurel in Imphal East district under Andro AC today.

The two projects were inaugurated as parts of the ‘Inauguration Fortnight’ being held in connection with the first anniversary celebration of the BJP-led State Government.

Stating that many students drop out of school before completion of matriculation due to poverty in the State, the Chief Minister said that the objective of the new scheme is to help children of financially weak families complete matriculation.

He said that since the minimum qualification of Government employment in the State is Class X, the Government has decided to help the poor students complete matriculation.

Taking due note of the hardships faced by sand quarry workers of Tumu-khong, Itham, Moirangpurel and nearby villages due to construction of Thoubal Dam, the Chief Minister said that the Government is considering to rehabilitate them.

In this regard, he asked the Imphal East DC to prepare a list of such workers of these villages in consultation with the local MLA so that they might be provided support to start an alternative livelihood.

The Chief Minister further informed the gathering that Rs 7 crore had already been sanctioned to construct Itham Moirangpurel bridge for which construction work would begin soon.

N Biren also assured that he would put in all possible efforts to upgrade Moirang-purel Government High School to a higher secondary school. He also said that necessary staff and doctors would be deputed to the newly inaugurated PHC as soon as possible.

The Chief Minister informed that Rs 6 crore had already been kept aside in the State Budget of 2018-19 to revamp the road from Napet Palli to Thoubal Dam site. He also said that adequate funds would be included in the next budget for double-lanning of the said road.

Considering poor mobile network, N Biren also said that he would talk to the high level officials of BSNL to introduce 3G network at the area.

Speaking on the occasion, Andro AC MLA and MAHUD Minister Th Shyamkumar said that the newly inaugurated PHC is a long-standing demand of the people of nearby villages which fall under Saikul AC, Phungyar AC and Andro AC.

Earlier, it was a Primary Health Sub Centre (PHSC), and it was upgraded to a Primary Health Centre in November 2015, he added.

Soon after its upgradation, the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs approved funds for construction of a new building in December 2015, the Minister said.

Informing that a water supply scheme is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 6 crore with funds from the North Eastern Council (NEC) at a site located between Moirangpurel and Tumukhong, Shyamkumar said that the scheme would be commissioned within this year.

Deputy Speaker K Robindro, Thanga AC MLA and PDA Chairman T Robindro, Wangoi AC MLA O Lukhoi, Kakching AC MLA Y Surchandra, Wangjing Tentha AC MLA P. Brojen, Keirao AC MLA L Rameshwor, Sekmai AC MLA H Dingo, Yaiskul AC MLA Th Satyabrata, Kshetrigao AC MLA N Indrajit, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr J Suresh Babu and Imphal East DC Th. Chitra also attended the function.

The PHC along with staff quarters were constructed by District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Imphal East under Department of Minorities and Other Backward Classes (MOBC) under Multi Sectoral Development Programme (MSDP).

The rural market shed was constructed by the State Horticulture and Soil Conservation Department under Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH).