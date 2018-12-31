New school building, market shed opened

Imphal, Dec 30 (DIPR)

Forest & Environment Minister Thounaojam Shyamkumar today inaugurated the new building of Nongbrang Primary School constructed under the joint funding of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and MLA Local Area Development Fund.

Addressing the inaugural function, Shyamkumar said that education is essential and vital for the development of the State and appealed to the local residents to send their children to the school. He said focus should be given at imparting education to the students at the grassroot level.

He said that the addition of a pre-nursery class will ease the problems of the parents and help the young children to learn from an early stage. Advising the local residents to form a committee so that the school’s requirements can be timely intimated to him and to the authorities, he assured full cooperation from his side in the development of the school.

Stating the school will proivide best teaching materials and technology, he said that the all required facilities will be fulfilled at the earliest. He sought cooperation from the public in reviving of Government schools in the State.

Shyamkumar further advised the local residents of Nongbrang to wisely utilise their paddy fields and plant vegetables and crops. He urged farmners to utilize their fields round the year to produce more crops and generate substantial income.

Kh Thasana Leima, Pradhan Tumukhong Moirangpurel Gram Panchayat, Kh Heramot Meetei, president Adult Committee Nungbrang and local residents of the area attended the function.

Rural market shed inaugurated at Kongpal Kongkham Leikai : Thounaojam Shyamkumar also inaugurated a rural market shed at Kongpal Kongkham Leikai, constructed under the central scheme – Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) by the Horticulture and Soil Conservation Department.

Speaking at the inaugural function, Shyamkumar hoped that the rural market shed inaugurated today will help the women of the area and generate income. Stating that a market needs adequate sanitation facilities, he advised the local MLA to identify a suitable place so that a toilet complex can be constructed for the women vendors of the market at the earliest. He announced that another market shed will be constructed to accommodate the women vendors who have been shifted from around Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Porompat. He appealed the women vendors of the newly inaugurated rural market shed to submit their bank accounts through the local MLA so that they can avail soft loans from the Government.

The Minister further assured the people of the area that the pond located near the rural market shed at Kongpal Kongkham Leikai will be protected and cleaned under the scheme of the Environment Directorate. Advising the local residents to maintain cleanliness in the area and preserve environment, he said that the State Government is ready to extend all possible help.

Shyamkumar further appealed the State department officials to visit far flung areas in different districts so that the ground reality can be checked and proper implementation of the schemes and programmes of the department can be facilitated and monitored. He appealed the people of the State to stop using tobacco products and maintain healthy lifestyles.

The inaugural function was also attended by L Susindro Meitei, MLA Khurai Assembly Constituency, M Tomba Singh, Zilla Parishad, Khurai Chingangbam Leikai, N Premananda Singh, Mission Director, MIDH, Y Bhojendro Singh, District Officer, Imphal East, Horticulture and Soil Conservation Department among others.