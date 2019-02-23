New SP for Imphal West police

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 22 : The State Government has ordered the transfer and posting of 13 IPS/MPS officers with immediate effect.

SP, Imphal West Jogeshchandra Haobijam has been posted as SP, Imphal East while i/c SP Imphal East K Meghachandra has been transferred as i/c SP Imphal West.

The other officers are K Jayanta Singh, DIG (Range I) & DIG (L&O) in addition as DIG (Range-II), K Radhashyam, DIG (Range-II) & Special Secretary (Home) in addition as DIG (Range-III) & Special Secretary (Home) in addition, Themthing Ngashangva, DIG (INT/NAB) as DIG (Range-I), Achin Haokip, DIG (Range-III) as DIG (INT/NAB), Faumei Gonglin, AD/MPTC as SP Kamjong, Kamei Angam Romanus, SP Chandel as AD/MPTC, L Nanglianthang i/c CO/8th IRB as i/c AD/MPTC, S Somorjit Singh i/c CO/8th MR as i/c SP/Chandel, Thaimei Gaipuiril i/c AD/MPTC as i/c CO/8th IRB, H Gyaneshore Singh i/c CO/11th IRB as i/c CO/11th IRB & i/c CO/5th MR in addition and N Madhunimai Singh Addl SP/Railway (to look after the work of SP/Railway) as Dy Co/8th MR (to look after the charge of CO/8th MR).