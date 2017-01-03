New Year message for 2017

Pr Kungsong Wanbe

A year and time is made of second, minute, hour, day, month and year. Except a baby child, we all know how old we are. At the time we were young, we did not think that we would become old and die. As time passed by, many of our grand pa, ma, dad and mom — important and noted people have died. All the people of the earth must die someday unless the end of the earth (world) or the second coming of Lord Jesus occurs soon.

According to the Bible record there were some people who lived/survived 930, 912, 905, 910, 895, 962, 950, 600, 438, 433, 239, 205, 175, 70. Please read Genesis 5:3-32. Those long aged years also came to an end. Knowing this, let us try our best to achieve in our short life the good work for ourselves, family, village, community, state, country and the world. There is no good or bad year but all things which we have faced are because of our choice whether it be good or bad.

One wise Greek philosopher said many of life’s stresses come because we focus on negative instead of positive things – on what is wrong rather than on what is right. Let us grow more and more in gratitude and thankfulness until it becomes a natural part of our personality. Let us focus on the small wonders that fill our life every single day.

There are two/three points which all the people must think wisely. They are as follows. Let us see one by one briefly:

No1: Let us not believe in everything that we think, but let us observe nicely whether our thinking is wrong or right. Let us observe our internal responses to various situations around us. Let us not think only for ourselves.

No 2: Let us try our best to help others. We are many times focused on thinking and receiving but we forget what should be done for other people. We should not forget the great feeling we experience when we serve others especially when we know how we have helped to improve their lives.

No 3: Let us play a big role for good things for ourselves, our family, our community, our state, our country and for the whole world. We all received many different talents from God for the development of human being. Let us all use the talent we received from God.

No 4: Let us apply the power of perspective. That when something unwelcome and uninvited comes our way, let us step back and try to see the better and the good side. If we do not think deeply and wisely the power we possess may spoil our life even our community, our state and our country. So let us be careful whatever power we exercise.

Lastly but not the least, let us think of our previous life, if we have done wrong thing, let us discontinue it and if we remember the good things we have performed, let us try our best to do more. May God bless all Kangleicha (Manipuris).