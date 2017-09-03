News & views of the week-indigestion at its peak!

Sanatombi Angomcha

It was a wasted week with an upset stomach and there were a lot of mouth watering news items served day after day to ridicule an appetite that had gone to its mapaam. The super duper vigilance of the cyber crime cell, the consideration of the ruling party to shift army camps from Manipur University campus and Koirengei, the sudden opening of Pandora’s Box on the Manipur Development Society scam etc. are a few news items worth mentioning. Manipur Masala presents its own indigestive perspective(s) on these eye-catching news items.

To begin with, I humbly request all the netizens of Manipur to cleanse any controversial post from the past tense because the cyber crime branch is perhaps taking up actions for cyber offences which were seemingly committed in the past tense. It seems fong fong saaba offensive posts on victimizing innocents are not a major concern for the cell but any controversial post which is of an offensive nature to anyone (no matter it is in a rhetorical manner or not) is liable to be booked for further investigation. So please make sure you take a few hours to go through each and every post on social media and delete those which seem controversial in nature.

The conundrum of the incumbent system on the relocation site of army camps from Manipur university campus and Koirengei area is yet another thought provoking item. Shifting army camp (s) from one place to another means vacating the earlier site and occupying a new one which also means the acceptance of the locals to have an army camp as their neighbour. The fear psychosis of the public on the infamous pending cases of Indian armies associated with rapes, tortures, killing of innocents may not be a favourable reason in the government’s pursuit for the construction of new camps at new locations. However, with muscle and money power nothing is really impossible in this great Indian state. Hence, this conundrum may no more be a conundrum in the near future tense.

Some questions are however blowing in the wind, questions which are damn perturbing like- Why can’t the system think about sending them back where they came from? Why do we still need so many army camps in Manipur? If we go by the report from the centre, insurgency has decreased in Manipur over the last few years. If so, isn’t it time to downsize the number of army camps in Manipur? I hope our honorable chief minister and his ministers and supporters seriously consider about it. We had enough turmoil in our land over the presence of paramilitary forces for all these decades. 1528 pending cases of fake encounter, innumerable cases of rape and torture of innocent civilians- are these reasons not enough to give a second thought before allocating new sites to build their camps?

Well, another show stealing fong fong saaba news item of the week is none other than the news on the prompt action by the BJP led coalition government to open the Pandora’s Box on Manipur Development Society. It is a direct hit below the belt to many important figures of the opposition party. If the investigation team succeeds in booking all the culprits who were philandering with the fund of the society, a new chapter may be added in the contemporary history of a corruption free Manipur. However, opening the Pandora’s Box also means taking the risk of exposing oneself to many germs/insects which look and appearance might be quite familiar. So, let us hope it is not another ‘singjungda khongna yaansinjaba’ strategy to curb corruption in a land which eats, thinks and shits corruption.

Meanwhile, I was informed by a ‘political shubhchintak ji’ that an aspiring writer is coming up with a book titled ‘Thousand Shades of Corruption in Manipur’ Here are a few interesting excerpts from the book which may possibly sell like hot cakes in the market-

“Charity begins at home and corruption follows suit”.

“Manipur will become a corruption-free state in the future impossible tense”.

“When you want to become an anti-corruption crusader, make sure your wife or brother or any relative does not receive ‘waanomsen’ on your behalf”.