NFSA card distributed

Our Correspondent

BISHNUPUR, Nov 7: Household Priority Card were distributed to beneficiaries of Tronglaobi-Terakhong-shangbi Ward No 4 Gram Panchayat and Ward No 8 Kwakta Gram Panchayat by MLA Moirang AC P Sharatchandra Singh in a simple function held at his office Modi Bhavan today. Today’s function was organized to distribute the Household Priority Card for those remaining beneficiaries who are yet to get the card under which the beneficiaries are entitled to get subsidized PDS items under National Food Security Act (NFSA) which has been implemented in the area since April 2016.

The function was attended by MLA Moirang AC P Sharatchandra Singh, Councillor Ward No 4 Moirang Municipal Council N Ibomcha Singh, Pradhan Kwakta Gram Panchayat Nahapik, Up-Pradhan Kwakta Gram Panchayat Md Ibungo and member Ward No 6 Kwakta Gram Panchayat Md Abdulla as presidium members.

In the function, the MLA handed over the Household Priority Card to around 52 households of Tronglaobi-Terakhongshangbi Gram Panchayat and 46 households of Ward No 8 Kwakta Gram Panchayat.

Speaking at the occasion, MLA P Sharatchandra Singh said that inhabitants of Moirang Kendra are comparatively poor. According to 2011 census, out of 87% family recognized to receive the benefits under NFSA, only 61% household of Moirang Kendra received the said benefits, he added and said that there exists lots of disparity in different kendras of Bishnupur district in terms of development. He asserted that the concerned department will take up all the necessary measures to reduce the inequality while adding that the department is in a process to deliver another 300 cards in the near future. He also urged the local agent, ward members, local leaders for collective effort to deliver the various welfare schemes of Govt for the betterment of the public.