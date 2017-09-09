NFSA reduced to a farce at Kwatha

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 8: At Kwatha, Tengnoupal district, rice given under National Food Security Act (NFSA) costs Rs 8 per Kg and only two Kgs are given to each beneficiary in a month.

Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker Y Khemchand went to Kwatha yesterday and presented one Soibum packing machine and two solar panels to the villagers.

The packing machine and the solar panels were provided by Forest Department.

Narrating about their grievances and difficulties to the Speaker, Kwatha villagers said that NFSA rice is distributed only 2/3 three times in a year.

Each individual is given just 2 Kgs of rice at the rate of Rs 8 per Kg.

All the households do not get NFSA rice. Some households get NFSA rice and it is shared with all the remaining households, the villagers told the Speaker.

With regard to their common profession of making Soibum, they said that bamboo no longer grow abundantly at Kwatha and many bamboo groves have started flowering.

Trees used for making charcoal are also depleting fast. As such, livelihood of the entire village is under serious threat and people are now enduring a very hard time, they said. They also expressed keen desire for the Government to provide a sustainable means of livelihood to Kwatha village.

While confessing that he has no authority to do anything, the Speaker assured that he would convey the plight and difficulties of Kwatha village to Ministers and ask them to extend all possible assistance.

The Speaker further assured that he would ask the Minister concerned to construct a road from Kwatha village to the nearby waterfall.

Tengnoupal DFO and SP were also present at the function where the Soibum packing machine and solar panels were handed over to the villagers.