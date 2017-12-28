NFSA rice eludes Khabam Bamdiyar

Imphal, Dec 27: For five months in 2017, Khabam Bamdiyar in Konthoujam constituency was deprived of rice provided under the National Food Security Act.

In a press meet held at the Manipur Press Club today, Nahakpam Thoiba, a member of the Development Committee Khabam Bamdiyar, said that beneficiaries in Khambam Bamdi- yar had received rice for only seven months though the year is almost about to end, depriving the people of the subsidised rice for five months this year.

N Thoiba informed that fair price shops in the village have been distributing the rice to the beneficiaries, who have also been informed that a recent distribution was from the allocation for January 2018. However, he added that the entries made in the beneficiary cards said that it was for December 2017.

Upon enquiry, the beneficiaries got a reply that the five months’ ration has been taken away by insurgents. N Thoiba expressed that he would want the insurgents to clarify if they had taken it actually.

He continued that the beneficiaries had also received kerosene in limited quantities and as for sugar, it was never available at the fair price shops.

He also urged the authorities to look into whe- ther the beneficiaries are receiving their entitlements under the food security Act.