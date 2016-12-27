Ngangkham Baboy Memorial 2nd Division Football League ASYC down BSU on penultimate day of League

IMPHAL, Dec 26 : ASYC, Andro Sanapat downed BSU, Keirao by the odd goal in three on the last day of the Ngangkham Boboy Memorial 2nd Division Football League at Thambal-khong sports complex to secure the 7th spot in which 9 teams took part.

Being the last and final match of the League, both teams took to the field determined to better their league standing and started playing a free and flowing football from the first whistle.

ASYC, Andro Sanapat surged into the lead as early as the 3rd minute of the match, when they managed to find loopholes in the defence line of the rival team.

Tearing apart the defence line of BSU, the forward line of ASYC combined extremely well to enter the penalty area of the rival team.

The ball then went to a lurking Y Dorendro, who made no mistake in the finding the far corner of the net and helped his team take the lead.

The early goal did not lull the ASYC players and they kept on mounting the pressure, finding the cracks in the defence line of the rival team time and again.

The relentless attacking style of the ASYC players paid dividends barely 7 minutes after the first goal, when Ch Rajeswar latched onto the ball and after beating a couple of defenders of the rival team came face to the face with the custodian of BSU, Keirao.

Rajeswar faced little resistance in neatly beating the hapless custodian of BSU in the 10th minute to help his team take a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Stung by the early two goals, BSU put more men in the attack and started playing with purpose, finding the cracks in the defence line of ASYC.

A fine run down the flank caught a couple of defenders of ASYC on the wrong foot and the ball was floated neatly into the penalty area.

Abdullah who was lurking nearby latched onto the ball and he made no mistake in disturbing the net of ASYC in the 27th minute.

Bolstered by the goal, the BSU players went out all the way to find the equaliser and come back into the match, but the defence line of ASYC were up to the mark and managed to foil all their attempts.

FC Angtha topped the league table with 21 points having won 7 and losing once in 8 appearances. SWC followed with 17 points winning five games, drawing twice and losing once.

BSU, despite losing the final day’s match came third with 13 points winning 4, drawing once and losing thrice. UDO came fourth with 12 points.