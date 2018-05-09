NGO, victim’s family, seek justice, probe

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 8: While the grandmother of Thongam Nirupama who was killed and abandoned has sought prompt delivery of justice, the family of Kishan who is currently lodged in police custody in connection with the same case and the United NGOs Mission Manipur Women Committee have asked the Government to constitute a special investigation team to investigate the murder case.

United NGOs Mission Manipur Women Committee convenor Sobita Mangshatabam decried that killing a girl who was hardly 18 years old and abandoning the

body at an isolated place with a view to destroy evidence is a very serious crime.

The Government needs to take serious note of the crime and a thorough investigation must be carried out to book all the culprits.

Skeletal remains of Nirupama were found at Kalenching Othilok hills, Haraorou about 100 metres above the foothills in Imphal East district under Sagolmang police station on April 23.

The head was found severed. While the inner part of the hip was found highly decomposed, the outer part had no flesh. She had a shoe on one foot but the other foot was found bare.

She was found wearing a phanek above a panty.

Sources informed that even though the skeletal remains were found broken and fractured, there was not a single fracture on the skull.

It was from the phanek and the single shoe that the deceased was identified as Thongam Nirupama alias Thoi of Naorem Leikai.

Nirupama was the only daughter of late Thongam Jitkumar and Ibecha even though they have two sons.

Jitkumar reportedly hung himself to death when Nirupama was just six years old and her mother was pregnant with her youngest brother at that time.

Around five years after the death of Jitkumar, Ibecha married another man. Nirupama’s grandmother Manisang is the step-mother of Jitkumar

Manisang, her son Bangkim, daughter Sandhya, Nirupama and Nirupama’s two brothers lived together in one house.

Nirupama studied up to Class VII at a Government school and she became a Maibi when she was 14. For the past three/four years, she participated in different Lai Haraoba rituals in the capacity of a Maibi.

She eloped with one Jack of Khongjom Sapam in December 2016 and they got married in the bridegroom’s house. Just two months after marriage, she came back home.

She went missing after she left home on February 27 this year and her family did not file any missing report to the police.

Nirupama’s uncle Bangkim was pulled up by police on the charge that they did not file any missing report. Some other individuals were also pulled by police for questioning.

Police pulled up one suspect identified as Takhellambam Kishan (25) s/o T Biramani on April 27.

Meanwhile, Manisang has appealed to the authorities concerned to award befitting punishment to all those individuals involved in the murder of Nirupama at the earliest.

“We made all possible efforts in search of Nirupama when she did not come back home but we were hopeful that she would eventually come back. Earlier, she did not come home for almost one month as she participated in Lai Haraoba festivals”, Manisang said.

On the other hand, the family and local club of T Kishan while condemning the murder of Nirupama in the strongest term, have appealed to all concerned to investigate the case thoroughly and identify the real culprits.

Kishan’s mother Memcha said that her son must get befitting punishment if he was involved in the murder yet she maintained that she cannot believe Kishan was involved in the murder.

Kishan is a mason and he used to go to his works from 9.30 am till 5.30 pm everyday.

After Kishan had been arrested, police seized an dysfunctional mobile phone and a lamp-stand, Memcha said.

She then urged the authorities concerned to produce evidence that Nirupama was killed by her son.