NH-37 as four-lane highway likely in few years

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 15: NH-37 (Imphal-Jiribam highway) which is often touted as the State’s second lifeline may transform itself as a standard highway of four lanes a few years hence.

The highway has improved remarkably since the National Highway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) took over the highway from BRO.

Till a couple of years back, the highway was infamous for its bad shape. At present, four contractors have been working on the highway under NHIDCL.

Even though the entire length of 220 Kms highway has not been black topped, any type of vehicle can now move smoothly and this is something impossible a couple of years back.

The four contractors engaged by NHIDCL for maintenance of the highway for a period of two years are HVS Constructions Pvt Ltd, Needhi Creative Pvt Ltd, BIPL and LDS Constructions Pvt Ltd, informed a source.

The four contractors have already completed the first year of their contract, and they have accomplished the tasks assigned to them. Their contract will expire in March 2019.

Till March 2019 which is their defect liability period, the four contractors would take responsibility for maintenance of works executed by them, said the source.

As black topping portion was included in the works assigned to the four contractors, tender process has been initiated to issue another work order of Rs 44 crore for black topping portions of the highway which have not been black topped yet.

Plans are afoot to develop NH 37 as a four-lane highway after the end of the defect liability period.

A consultant has already started preparing DPR for developing Imphal-Jiribam highway as a four-lane highway. Preparation of DPR should be completed within one year and three/four months have already passed.

The stipulated period for executing the project of expanding Imphal-Jiribam from the existing two lanes to four lanes is eight years. The first three years are construction period while the remaining five years are defect liability period, informed the source. About four years back, an idea was conceptualised to expand Moreh-Imphal-Mao-Dimapur highway and Imphal-Jiribam-Silchar highway to four lanes.

In accordance to this plan, authorities are currently working to expand Imphal-Kongkhang section of Imphal-Moreh highway to four lanes, added the source.